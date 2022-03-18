iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) is Money Design Co. Ltd.’s 10th Largest Position

Money Design Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 617,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 644,702 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $41,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,289,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 345.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 52,139 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $442,000.

Shares of EWJ stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $62.15. 447,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,804,843. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $57.93 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.20.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

