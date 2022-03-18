iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NYSEARCA:ENZL) Stock Price Up 2.5%

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NYSEARCA:ENZL – Get Rating) rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.34 and last traded at $55.14. Approximately 6,825 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 16,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.80.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.72 and its 200-day moving average is $59.07.

