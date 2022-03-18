iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,951.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 76,100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.00. The stock had a trading volume of 148,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,202. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.25 and a 12-month high of $118.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.25 and its 200-day moving average is $115.23.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

