iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 4.3% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $13,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,403,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,996,000 after buying an additional 715,941 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,828,000 after buying an additional 574,056 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,238,000 after purchasing an additional 566,395 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $98,158,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,955,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,759,000 after acquiring an additional 360,491 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $268.92. The stock had a trading volume of 194,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,008. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.37 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.95.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

