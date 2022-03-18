iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Cut by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,669,294,000 after buying an additional 3,058,856 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,054,000 after acquiring an additional 932,501 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after acquiring an additional 458,786 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,566,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,444,000 after acquiring an additional 137,441 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,049,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,017,000 after acquiring an additional 223,811 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $444.71. 223,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,349,242. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $385.34 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $443.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $453.17.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.