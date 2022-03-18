iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.3% of Trek Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $442.96 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $385.34 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $444.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $453.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

