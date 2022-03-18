iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by 4J Wealth Management LLC

4J Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 1.5% of 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $108.62. The company had a trading volume of 41,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,507,026. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $100.58 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.00.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

