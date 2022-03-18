iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Stake Reduced by 4J Wealth Management LLC

4J Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,880 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of 4J Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 293,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 221,407 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,024,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,653,000 after purchasing an additional 793,342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,124,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,298,000 after acquiring an additional 393,975 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 113.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 10,986 shares during the period.

Shares of GOVT stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,331,675 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.25.

