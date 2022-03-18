IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) Shares Up 5.7%

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP – Get Rating) traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.21. 2,433,552 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 1,045,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Get IT Tech Packaging alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IT Tech Packaging by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 374,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 236,091 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in IT Tech Packaging by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 247,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 125,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in IT Tech Packaging by 271.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 898,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 656,457 shares in the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IT Tech Packaging, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of paper products. It operates through the Dongfang Paper and Baoding Shengde segments. The Dongfang Paper segment produces printing paper and corrugating medium paper. The Baoding Shengde segment produces digital photo paper.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IT Tech Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IT Tech Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.