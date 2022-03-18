Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on J. Raymond James initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank cut Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.78.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $138.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.85. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12 month low of $114.11 and a 12 month high of $149.55.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

