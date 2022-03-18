Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on J. Raymond James initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank cut Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.78.
Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $138.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.85. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12 month low of $114.11 and a 12 month high of $149.55.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.
Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.
