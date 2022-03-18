JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised JAKKS Pacific from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JAKKS Pacific from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ:JAKK opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.67. JAKKS Pacific has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $16.62. The stock has a market cap of $132.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

JAKKS Pacific ( NASDAQ:JAKK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $1.02. JAKKS Pacific had a positive return on equity of 83.08% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $187.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that JAKKS Pacific will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen purchased 5,799 shares of JAKKS Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $87,970.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Berman sold 10,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $106,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,575 shares of company stock worth $580,551. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

