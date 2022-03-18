Jason Doornik Sells 6,000 Shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Stock

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) CAO Jason Doornik sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $34,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE EGY opened at $5.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.06. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $7.41. The stock has a market cap of $333.25 million, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.89.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The energy company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.38. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 41.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is currently 9.42%.

EGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised VAALCO Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised VAALCO Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. boosted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 3,026,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after purchasing an additional 148,939 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 444,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

