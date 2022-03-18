Jason Doornik Sells 6,000 Shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Stock

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) CAO Jason Doornik sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $34,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE EGY opened at $5.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.06. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $7.41. The stock has a market cap of $333.25 million, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.89.
VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The energy company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.38. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 41.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
EGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised VAALCO Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised VAALCO Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. boosted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 3,026,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after purchasing an additional 148,939 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 444,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.37% of the company’s stock.
About VAALCO Energy (Get Rating)
VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VAALCO Energy (EGY)
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.