Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) a $80.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ORCL has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.09.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $80.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.15. The company has a market cap of $215.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $65.86 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifePro Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 4,388 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.