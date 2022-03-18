Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €25.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($27.47) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RNO has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($68.13) target price on Renault in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($40.66) price objective on Renault in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($35.16) price objective on Renault in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.96) price objective on Renault in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €49.00 ($53.85) price target on Renault in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €39.15 ($43.03).

Shares of RNO opened at €23.41 ($25.72) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €31.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is €31.18. Renault has a 52-week low of €73.71 ($81.00) and a 52-week high of €100.70 ($110.66).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

