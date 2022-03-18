Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Southwest Airlines in a report issued on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the airline will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

LUV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.41.

NYSE LUV opened at $42.78 on Thursday. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.01 and a 200-day moving average of $46.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 94,374 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,674 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 205,257 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after buying an additional 8,459 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,815,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 26,799 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 54,518 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

