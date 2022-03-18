Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Nokia (NYSE:NOK)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nokia from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nokia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nokia from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Nokia from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.20.

NYSE NOK opened at $5.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.72. Nokia has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $6.40.

Nokia ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Nokia had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Nokia’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nokia will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in Nokia by 25.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nokia by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nokia by 13.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Nokia by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 135,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Nokia by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 527,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment consists of mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

