Jefferies Financial Group Trims 3M (NYSE:MMM) Target Price to $161.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $186.00 to $161.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for 3M’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MMM. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $174.73.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $147.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.05. 3M has a twelve month low of $139.74 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The firm has a market cap of $84.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of 3M by 77.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

