Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Methanex Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Methanex in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $2.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.35.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.35. Methanex had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 25.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MEOH. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Methanex from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on Methanex and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James set a $52.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Methanex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Shares of MEOH opened at $52.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.87. Methanex has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $55.25. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Methanex in the 4th quarter worth about $25,259,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 557.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 525,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,792,000 after purchasing an additional 72,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Methanex by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 102,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 49,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 8.42%.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

