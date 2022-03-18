Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Visteon Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VC)

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Visteon in a report issued on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Visteon’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.73 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

VC stock opened at $106.59 on Thursday. Visteon has a 1 year low of $91.59 and a 1 year high of $136.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.02 and a beta of 1.93.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.23 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Visteon by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Visteon by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Visteon by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Visteon by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Visteon by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

