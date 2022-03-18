Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,108 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2,941.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $66.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.81 and a 200 day moving average of $69.01. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $61.43 and a 12 month high of $74.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 314.90%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on O. Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet cut Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

