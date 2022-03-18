Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,267 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 12.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,447,044 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $198,847,000 after purchasing an additional 503,371 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 10.2% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,431,428 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $108,928,000 after purchasing an additional 225,570 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 29.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,759,604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $123,630,000 after purchasing an additional 634,567 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 14.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 141,517 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,107 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 7.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 485,932 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $21,769,000 after purchasing an additional 33,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.83.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $32.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.28 and a 52 week high of $61.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.39.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

