Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,508,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,554,000 after purchasing an additional 14,314,407 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 37,673,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,851,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765,132 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 449.9% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,146,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846,906 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,093,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,371,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,071 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $23.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.50. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $17.89 and a 52-week high of $25.62.

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $424.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.81 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 61.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.80%.

KIM has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.07.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $192,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Profile (Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.