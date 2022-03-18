Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,524 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 115.6% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 183.5% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.09.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $80.60 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $65.86 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $215.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.15.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

