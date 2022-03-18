JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the February 13th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JOFF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 11,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,439. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.73. JOFF Fintech Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

