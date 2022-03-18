John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the February 13th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust stock opened at $13.32 on Friday. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $17.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.02.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.178 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.
About John Hancock Income Securities Trust (Get Rating)
John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.
