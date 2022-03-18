John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the February 13th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust stock opened at $13.32 on Friday. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $17.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.178 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 2,084.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 326,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after buying an additional 311,964 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $3,599,000. Brick & Kyle Associates purchased a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the third quarter valued at $400,000. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 4.3% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 315,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after buying an additional 12,934 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 43.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 12,597 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About John Hancock Income Securities Trust

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

