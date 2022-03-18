John Lewis of Hungerford (LON:JLH) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.68

John Lewis of Hungerford plc (LON:JLH – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.68 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.65 ($0.02). John Lewis of Hungerford shares last traded at GBX 1.65 ($0.02), with a volume of 25,691 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.91, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.43. The stock has a market cap of £3.25 million and a P/E ratio of 16.50.

In other John Lewis of Hungerford news, insider Alan Charlton acquired 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £25,000 ($32,509.75).

John Lewis of Hungerford plc designs, manufactures, retails, and installs kitchens, bedrooms, freestanding furniture, and architectural components in the United Kingdom. The company operates a direct mail order business under the Just Doors name for replacement kitchen cabinet doors. It markets and sells its products through its showrooms, as well as online.

