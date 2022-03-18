John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.85

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.85 and traded as low as $2.18. John Wood Group shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 385 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on WDGJF. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of John Wood Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 330 ($4.29) to GBX 290 ($3.77) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 360 ($4.68) to GBX 330 ($4.29) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86.

John Wood Group Plc is an energy service company. It engages in the provision of engineering, production support, maintenance management and industrial gas turbine overhaul, and repair services to the oil and gas and power generation industries. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Asset Solutions EAAA, Asset Solutions Americas, Technical Consulting Solutions, and Investment Services.

