JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.79, Fidelity Earnings reports. JOYY had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:YY opened at $37.72 on Friday. JOYY has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $117.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.54 and its 200 day moving average is $50.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is -97.13%.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of JOYY from $97.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JOYY presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.25.
JOYY Company Profile (Get Rating)
JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JOYY (YY)
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.