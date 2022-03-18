JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.79, Fidelity Earnings reports. JOYY had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:YY opened at $37.72 on Friday. JOYY has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $117.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.54 and its 200 day moving average is $50.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is -97.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YY. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 384,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,462,000 after acquiring an additional 20,571 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 110,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,998,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,410,000 after buying an additional 23,916 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JOYY by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 81,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in JOYY by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 29,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of JOYY from $97.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JOYY presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.25.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

