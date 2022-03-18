JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Price Target to GBX 345

QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 320 ($4.16) to GBX 345 ($4.49) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 333 ($4.33) to GBX 302 ($3.93) in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of QinetiQ Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Sunday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QinetiQ Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QNTQY remained flat at $$16.25 on Friday. QinetiQ Group has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.40.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

