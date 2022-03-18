JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Price Target to SEK 85

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 100 to SEK 85 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SVNLY. Barclays reduced their price objective on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 118 to SEK 111 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from SEK 103 to SEK 110 in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.67.

Get Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) alerts:

SVNLY opened at $4.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.93. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $13.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.