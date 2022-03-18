JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Price Target to GBX 1,500

Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,800 ($23.41) to GBX 1,500 ($19.51) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
ABCM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Abcam from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $513.00.
NASDAQ ABCM opened at $17.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.20. Abcam has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $24.00.
Abcam Company Profile (Get Rating)
Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.
