JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Price Target to 925.00

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 1,050.00 to 925.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

CABGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Carlsberg A/S from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Carlsberg A/S from 1,090.00 to 950.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carlsberg A/S from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Carlsberg A/S from 1,330.00 to 1,100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Carlsberg A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $841.33.

Shares of CABGY opened at $24.43 on Monday. Carlsberg A/S has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Tuborg Green, 1664 Blanc, Baltika, and Somersby Apple Cider. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Asia, and Central and Eastern Europe.

