JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Raised by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.1% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,162,752,000 after buying an additional 2,764,341 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,118,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,690,463,000 after buying an additional 541,152 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after buying an additional 510,298 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,490,964,000 after buying an additional 1,622,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,741,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,576,668,000 after buying an additional 1,403,825 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group set a $197.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays set a $202.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $140.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $127.27 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $413.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

