JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Verus Financial Partners Inc.

Verus Financial Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $140.15 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $127.27 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays set a $202.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

