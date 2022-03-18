JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 3,150 ($40.96) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($49.41) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.61) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($49.41) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut Anglo American to a hold rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($39.27) target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,491.11 ($45.40).

Shares of AAL stock opened at GBX 3,654 ($47.52) on Tuesday. Anglo American has a 1 year low of GBX 2,350 ($30.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,141.50 ($53.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,529.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,096.12. The company has a market cap of £48.88 billion and a PE ratio of 6.97.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. Anglo American’s payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,897 ($37.67) per share, for a total transaction of £6,112.67 ($7,948.86). Also, insider Stephen Pearce sold 61,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($50.96), for a total value of £2,394,509 ($3,113,795.84).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

