Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) EVP Sells $96,996.52 in Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) EVP Marcus Jewell sold 2,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $96,996.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Marcus Jewell sold 29,099 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $1,000,423.62.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $34.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.37 and a 1-year high of $36.03. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.83.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America upgraded Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks. It offers requirements for global service, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises.

