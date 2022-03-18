K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Price Target Lowered to C$45.00 at Laurentian

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Laurentian from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
KBL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen to C$45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform under weight rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a report on Friday, March 11th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$57.00 to C$42.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Acumen Capital lowered their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$52.00 to C$44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$44.13.
Shares of TSE:KBL opened at C$30.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$323.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31. K-Bro Linen has a 52 week low of C$29.69 and a 52 week high of C$47.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$34.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$36.34.
About K-Bro Linen (Get Rating)
K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.
