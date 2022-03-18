Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) Short Interest Up 24.3% in February

Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 616,900 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the February 13th total of 496,400 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 621,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on KLTR. Bank of America downgraded Kaltura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Kaltura from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Kaltura from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaltura from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kaltura from $5.50 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kaltura currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kaltura by 393.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Kaltura by 545.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kaltura stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. Kaltura has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.04.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kaltura will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

