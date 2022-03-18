Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KNDI. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Kandi Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Kandi Technologies Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, December 31st.
Shares of KNDI stock opened at $3.59 on Thursday. Kandi Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $7.12. The company has a market capitalization of $277.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.83.
About Kandi Technologies Group (Get Rating)
Kandi Technologies Group, Inc engages in the development, production, and distribution of the electric vehicle (EV) products. It also offers EV parts and off-road vehicle products. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kandi Technologies Group (KNDI)
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kandi Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kandi Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.