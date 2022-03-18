Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KNDI. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Kandi Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Kandi Technologies Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, December 31st.

Shares of KNDI stock opened at $3.59 on Thursday. Kandi Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $7.12. The company has a market capitalization of $277.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Kandi Technologies Group by 9,614.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 12,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 13.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc engages in the development, production, and distribution of the electric vehicle (EV) products. It also offers EV parts and off-road vehicle products. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.

