Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) PT Raised to C$6.75

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.31% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of TSE:KRR opened at C$6.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.29. Karora Resources has a 12 month low of C$3.03 and a 12 month high of C$6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$969.14 million and a P/E ratio of 15.01.
Karora Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
