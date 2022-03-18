Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Katapult had a negative return on equity of 65.04% and a net margin of 4.56%.

Shares of Katapult stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. Katapult has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.43 million, a P/E ratio of 44.01 and a beta of -0.68. The company has a current ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Katapult from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KPLT. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Katapult in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Katapult by 30.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Katapult in the second quarter valued at $156,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Katapult in the second quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Katapult in the fourth quarter valued at $420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

