Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Katapult had a negative return on equity of 65.04% and a net margin of 4.56%.
Shares of Katapult stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. Katapult has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.43 million, a P/E ratio of 44.01 and a beta of -0.68. The company has a current ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.73.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Katapult from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
About Katapult (Get Rating)
Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.
