KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,304 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in KBR were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KBR by 23.4% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 33,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in shares of KBR by 81.8% in the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP raised its position in shares of KBR by 16.4% in the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 3,949,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,625,000 after acquiring an additional 556,378 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of KBR by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 128,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of KBR by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $53.38 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $56.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 593.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.41 and a 200 day moving average of $44.59.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. KBR had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.62%. KBR’s revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 533.33%.

In other KBR news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $80,292.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $200,826.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KBR. DA Davidson raised shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

