KE (NYSE:BEKE) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $23.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BEKE. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.10 to $26.30 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut KE from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.27.

BEKE stock opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. KE has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $65.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.87 and its 200 day moving average is $19.50.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.47. KE had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $17.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. KE’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that KE will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in KE by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 30,957,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,856,000 after purchasing an additional 755,277 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in KE by 1,656.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,970,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,178,000 after purchasing an additional 20,719,482 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in KE by 338.2% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 17,007,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,181,000 after purchasing an additional 13,126,220 shares during the period. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its position in KE by 77.3% in the third quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 16,377,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141,645 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in KE by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,317,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

