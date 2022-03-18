Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $66.00

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $66.00 and last traded at $66.00, with a volume of 1 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.78.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Kenon by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kenon by 62.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Kenon during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Kenon during the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenon during the third quarter worth approximately $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

