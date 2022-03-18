Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Short Interest Update

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the February 13th total of 8,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEQU. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kewaunee Scientific by 68.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 139,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 321,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KEQU traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.56. 182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,747. Kewaunee Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.04.

Kewaunee Scientific ( NASDAQ:KEQU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.03 million during the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Kewaunee Scientific from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

About Kewaunee Scientific

Kewaunee Scientific Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, technical furniture, and infrastructure products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, and international. The Domestic segment designs, manufactures, and installs scientific and technical furniture, including steel and wood laboratory cabinetry, fume hoods, laminate casework, flexible systems, worksurfaces, workstations, workbenches, and computer enclosures.

