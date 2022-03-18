KeyCorp Cuts Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target to $45.00

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at KeyCorp from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GLBE. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global-e Online has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Shares of Global-e Online stock opened at $34.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.23. Global-e Online has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $83.77.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. Global-e Online had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 30.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global-e Online will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 9.6% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

