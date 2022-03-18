KeyCorp Cuts Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target to $45.00

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at KeyCorp from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.54% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GLBE. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global-e Online has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.
Shares of Global-e Online stock opened at $34.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.23. Global-e Online has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $83.77.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 9.6% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.
About Global-e Online (Get Rating)
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.
