KeyCorp Weighs in on Avista Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AVA)

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Avista in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avista’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.93 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avista currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.
Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Avista had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Avista’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Avista by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 11,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Avista by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Avista by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avista by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avista by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.
In related news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,381 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $105,454.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $400,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,481 shares of company stock valued at $692,691. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.21%.
About Avista (Get Rating)
Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.
