Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €102.80 ($112.97).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KBX shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($103.30) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €102.00 ($112.09) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €99.00 ($108.79) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($136.26) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €74.00 ($81.32) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of KBX stock traded up €3.10 ($3.41) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €72.96 ($80.18). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,929 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of €84.42 and a 200-day moving average of €90.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €62.98 ($69.21) and a twelve month high of €113.60 ($124.84). The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.47.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

