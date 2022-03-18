Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.250-$1.350 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $640 million-$650 million.Kontoor Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.650-$4.750 EPS.

Shares of KTB stock opened at $45.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.00. Kontoor Brands has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.44 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 151.71% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is presently 55.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kontoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,728,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,075,000 after purchasing an additional 306,241 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $444,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kontoor Brands (Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.