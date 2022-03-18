Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $684.70 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFYGet Rating) will report sales of $684.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $684.00 million and the highest is $685.40 million. Korn Ferry posted sales of $555.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full year sales of $2.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.42 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KFY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $760,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KFY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter worth $46,147,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at about $580,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,195,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 314.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 334,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,330,000 after acquiring an additional 253,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.51. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $58.93 and a twelve month high of $84.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.98 and a 200-day moving average of $72.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.73%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

